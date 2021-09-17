Meghan McCain Speaks out on ‘The View’ Exit and What Led to Her Decision

Meghan McCain feels the grass is, in fact, greener at the Daily Mail, where she’s taken a gig as a columnist following her exit from The View. In a recent interview with Daily Mail TV, the controversial conservative opened up about why she ultimately decided to walk away from daytime TV.

McCain was repeatedly caught in numerous heated discussions during her time on The View, infamously visibly angering other co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar as well as Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. She served on the series for four years before she decided to change locations, leaving New York City (where the show is filmed) to be with her husband Ben Domenech and daughter Liberty in D.C. full-time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn’t want to leave,” she shared, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I left New York during the pandemic and I sort of had an existential crisis when my dad [late Arizona Sen. John McCain] died. I got really scared and I just really started thinking about life and what I wanted.” She continued: “I just didn’t feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me and it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don’t miss it at all.”

She also added that she’s looking forward to being “completely censored” with her new opportunity. “I like change,” she shared. “I like trying new things. And, you know, one of the opportunities here — and I’m also working on a lot of other projects — but especially at the Daily Mail, being completely uncensored and working for a company that really values true free speech.”

According to her, she’s accepted that she’s always going to have people that disagree with her. “People really love fighting with me and I’ve come to terms with the fact that people love me and love to hate me,” she said. “I really have gotten to a place where I’m comfortable with that.”

Arguments and tense feelings aside, McCain is glad that she could exit the show on her own terms, she said. “I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life,” she expressed. “And, you know, The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don’t feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like, I’m such a gambler.”