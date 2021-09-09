Meghan McCain Makes Next Career Move After Leaving ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has plotted her next career move following her exit from The View. Just a month after McCain took part in her final debate at the discussion table on the ABC morning talk show, it was announced Thursday that McCain will continue to share her opinions “without fear” as an online columnist for the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, McCain will remain in Washington, D.C., where she lives with her husband, Ben Domenech, and their daughter Liberty, as she contributes as a columnist for DailyMail.com. Her first piece is set to be published the week of Sept. 20. According to Martin Clarke, Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, McCain’s column “will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based.” Clarke, who said he is “delighted” to have McCain join the Daily Mail team, added that he has “always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about.”

Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail – I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space. Thank you for this opportunity Martin Clarke! https://t.co/N1BXXO1g23 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2021

“It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut,” McCain said in a statement. “I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”

The Thursday announcement comes after McCain in July announced that she would be departing The View after four years of serving as a co-host in order to spend more time with her family in D.C. Sharing the news with viewers, McCain said the decision to leave the discussion table “took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends.” She called her four-year tenure on The View “one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life” and said it has been “a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible” co-hosts.

McCain joined The View in October 2017 as Jedediah Bila’s replacement and made her The View debut on Oct. 9, 2017. She made her final appearance as a co-host during the Friday, Aug. 6 episode. Now in its 25th season, The View has not yet announced McCain’s replacement. Instead, the ABC talk show is set to bring on a roster of guest hosts in order to give the series “a little time to fill the seat.”