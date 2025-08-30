‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Actress Jumps to ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in New Spinoff

A Mayor of Kingstown actress is making the jump to the Yellowstone Universe.

Ash Santos has joined the cast of the new spinoff, Y: Marshals, coming to CBS in 2026.

According to Variety, Santos will play Andrea, a member of the U.S. Marshals. She joins fellow new cast members Arielle Kebbel, Tatanka Means, and Brett Cullen, as well as Yellowstone alums Gil Birmingham, MO Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill. Logan Marshall-Green was previously announced to join the series, which stars Luke Grimes as he reprises his role as Kayce Dutton from Yellowstone.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” reads the official logline.

Santos recently portrayed Coco in the Paramount+ crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, recurring in the second season and appearing as a guest star in Season 3. Her latest role was as Nia Washington, an EMT, in Netflix’s short-lived medical drama Pulse. Additional credits include I’m Not Ready for Christmas, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, True Story, Mythica: The Iron Crown, Joe Bell, Heart of Champions, Night Teeth, Shattered, and Our Little Secret.

PULSE. Ash Santos as Nia Washington in Episode 101 of Pulse. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

It was first reported in March that a spinoff centering on Grimes’ beloved character was in the works at CBS, just months after Yellowstone ended after five seasons on Paramount Network. The network made the official announcement in May that a new spinoff focusing on Kayce Dutton was ordered to series, making it the first Yellowstone show to be a CBS original. CBS’ 2025-26 schedule revealed that Y: Marshals would be premiering during midseason 2026, airing in the spring on Sundays following Tracker.

More information regarding Y: Marshals should be announced in the coming months, but a premiere date probably won’t be revealed until later this year. Fans should be excited that they’re getting another Yellowstone series soon, and it will also be exciting to see what Santos will be bringing to it. In the meantime, all five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming now on Peacock.