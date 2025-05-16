Luke Grimes Has Epic 9-Word Response After CBS Orders ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Luke Grimes is reacting to the good news about his Yellowstone spinoff.

It was recently announced that CBS has ordered new show Y: Marshals for the 2025-26 season, with Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news in a very on-brand Kayce way, writing, “Cowboys don’t say goodbye, they say see you later.” News of the spinoff comes several months after Yellowstone ended after five seasons. It was reported in March that CBS was developing a spinoff starring Grimes, which would be different from the Beth and Rip spinoff that was previously announced in December. Y: Marshals marks the first CBS original Yellowstone series.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” per the Eye network.

In December, Grimes said goodbye to Kayce in a heartfelt post when the series finale aired, writing on Instagram, “End of an era. Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime.” Due to the nature of the caption, it’s unlikely the actor knew about the spinoff at the time of the Yellowstone series finale. But given how much the show and Kayce Dutton meant to him, it’s not surprising that he would jump at the chance of continuing the role.

Y: Marshals is one of a few Yellowstone spinoffs in the works. The Madison, 6666, 1944, and Dutton Ranch are all in development and continuing the Yellowstone franchise. As for Y: Marshals, fans will have to wait a little longer to watch it. The series is set to premiere in spring 2026, airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET after Tracker and before Watson. Having Tracker as a lead-in should certainly help, since it’s one of the biggest shows right now. The wait will be worth it, and if anything, fans can always catch up on the Yellowstone franchise now to prepare for the new show and other spinoffs, which should be coming very soon.