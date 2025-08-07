‘Yellowstone’: Kayce Dutton Spinoff Casts ‘And Just Like That’ Actor

CBS’ new Kayce Dutton-centric Yellowstone spinoff is adding an And Just Like That… star to its cast.

Variety reports that Logan Marshall-Green is joining Luke Grimes in Y: Marshals, coming to the Eye network in 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marshall-Green is set to play Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce’s time in the military. His new role comes on the heels of news that Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is ending after three seasons. Marshall-Green joined the drama as Adam during the third season. He also appeared in the Netflix film Carry-On last year, 2023’s Reverse the Curse, and the ABC drama Big Sky in 2021 and 2022, among others.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Per CBS, the official logline of Y: Marshals reads: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It was first announced in March that a Yellowstone spinoff centering on Kayce was in the works at CBS. Two months later, the network officially ordered it to series for the 2025-26 season, with Grimes reprising his beloved role. News of the spinoff came after Yellowstone ended in December on Paramount Network after five seasons. Y: Marshals will be the first series in the Yellowstone franchise made for CBS. Other spinoffs in the works on Paramount Network and Paramount+ include Dutton Ranch, The Madison, 6666, and 1944.

Spencer Hudnut is writing the first episode of Y: Marshals, which will be directed by Greg Yaitanes. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the spinoff with executive producer Taylor Sheridan. David C. Glasser is executive producing for 101 Studios, as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yar, Yaitanes, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. Hudnut will serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

As of now, a premiere date for Y: Marshals has not been revealed, but the show is confirmed to premiere during midseason 2026 on CBS, airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET following Tracker. In the meantime, all five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock.