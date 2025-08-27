4 New Stars Join ‘Yellowstone’ Universe for ‘Y: Marshals’

Yellowstone’s upcoming Kayce Dutton spinoff just expanded its cast.

According to Variety, four new stars have joined Y: Marshals.

They join lead Luke Grimes, who is reprising his role as the eldest Dutton son, as well as Yellowstone alums Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill. Logan Marshall-Green was also previously added to the cast. The new show, set to premiere during midseason 2026 on CBS, sees Kayce joining an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.” Keep reading to see the four new stars coming aboard Y: Marshals.

Arielle Kebbel

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

In a series regular role, Arielle Kebbel has been cast as Belle, a member of the U.S. Marshals. Her casting comes at a pretty good time, as her Fox drama Rescue: HI-Surf was recently canceled after just one season in May. Kebbel is also known for roles in the After franchise, 9-1-1, Ballers, Midnight, Texas, Fifty Shades Freed, The Vampire Diaries, 90210, Life Unexpected, Summer Camp, and A Christmas Witness, among others.

Ash Santos

PULSE. Ash Santos as Nia Washington in Episode 101 of Pulse. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ash Santos is set to play U.S. Marshals member Andrea in a series regular role. Just like Kebbel, her casting also comes on the heels of some bad news, having most recently starred as Nia Washington in the Netflix medical drama Pulse, which was canceled after one season. Santos can also be seen in Our Little Secret, Mayor of Kingstown, Shattered, True Story, American Horror Story, Relationship Status, The Landlord, and Wrapped Up in Christmas.

Tatanka Means

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In a series regular role, Tatanka Means is portraying Miles, a member of the U.S. Marshals. He can most recently be seen in the hit Netflix drama Ransom Canyon as Jake Longbow, which was renewed for a second season. Additional credits include Horizon: An American Saga, Echo, Killers of the Flower Moon, I Know This Much Is True, One Upon a River, The Son, Saints & Strangers, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and The Night Shift.

Brett Cullen

RANSOM CANYON. Brett Cullen as Sam Kirkland in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Brett Cullen will be recurring as Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. He can also most recently be seen in Ransom Canyon as Samuel Kirkland and is best known for roles in Joker, Ghost Rider, Friday Night Lights, and The Replacements. Other credits include Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Long Game, The Blacklist, Big Dogs, Truth Be Told, True Detective, and Narcos.