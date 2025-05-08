‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff About Kayce Is Officially Coming to CBS, Luke Grimes’ Return Confirmed

Yellowstone‘s Kayce Dutton is officially bringing the cowboy action to CBS.

The network announced Wednesday that it had ordered the Yellowstone sequel Y: Marshals (working title) for its 2026-2027 midseason lineup, bringing back Luke Grimes in his role as the youngest Dutton son.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” the official logline reads.

The series doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, but is slated for the 9 p.m. Sunday slot on CBS when it does debut.

Grimes took to Instagram to share the news of his Yellowstone sequel Wednesday, writing alongside the announcement, “Cowboys dont say goodbye, they say see you later.”

Reports first surfaced in March that indicated that Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe was eyeing a potential expansion to CBS featuring Grimes’ fan-favorite character. This sequel is separate from the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spinoff that Bloomberg recently reported is tentatively titled Dutton Ranch and features Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles.

Back in November, Grimes told PopCulture.com ahead of Yellowstone‘s final season that he would love to continue Kayce’s story as long as Sheridan was the one behind the spinoff. “I think because this is his world, and I don’t think anyone else could really tell the stories of these characters. They were his sort of brainchildren,” Grimes explained.

Y: Marshals (wt) is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with executive producer Taylor Sheridan along with David C. Glasser executive producing for 101 Studios as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. Hudnut will serve as executive producer and showrunner.