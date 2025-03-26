‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff With Major Character in the Works at CBS

Yellowstone may be done, but the series lives on with multiple spinoffs. Reportedly, there’s yet another one in the works and this time, it’s on CBS and featuring a fan-favorite character.

Matthew Belloni of Puck shared on X that CBS is developing a spinoff series starring Luke Grimes, reprising his role as Kayce Dutton from the Paramount Network series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series would be different from the Beth and Rip spinoff that was announced to be in development in December, with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles. If ordered to series, this would mark Yellowstone’s return to CBS after a few seasons aired on the network in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The Season 5B premiere of Yellowstone also aired on CBS after premiering on Paramount Network.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton on episode 509 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

According to Deadline, the potential shift to CBS is no surprise, as Paramount Global has been doing a lot of cross-platform strategy. Additionally, this potential untitled spinoff is the latest spinoff in the works in the Yellowstone franchise. The Madison and 1944 will also be coming soon, on top of the Beth and Rip, and Kayce series. Coincidentally, Grimes said goodbye to Kayce in December to mark the series finale, probably not knowing that he might be returning to the “experience of a lifetime.”

CBS, meanwhile, just can’t stop pumping out spinoffs. The network has a growing number of spinoffs in the works, with Fire Country’s Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods’ Boston Blue already set for next season. Fire Country is also getting another potential new series, along with FBI, The Neighborhood, and The Equalizer. NCIS is also getting yet another spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but at Paramount+, which comes after prequel series NCIS: Origins premiered last fall. Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage also premiered last fall, with both nabbing renewals.

As of now, the Kayce-centered Yellowstone spinoff has not been confirmed by CBS, Taylor Sheridan, or Paramount, but it’s possible it might not be long until it’s officially announced. At the very least, fans will still be able to look forward to much more Yellowstone on the way, with the numerous spinoffs actually in the works. It’s clear that the Dutton family isn’t going away any time soon, and fans should certainly get excited for the future.