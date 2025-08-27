3 More ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Returning for Luke Grimes-Led Spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’

CBS is putting a bow on the main cast of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals.

Y: Marshals will see Luke Grimes reprise his role of Kayce Dutton. CBS and Paramount ordered the latest Yellowstone spinoff to series earlier this May. It will premiere sometime in the 2025-2026 broadcast season.

Earlier today, CBS announced that three actors from Yellowstone will also reprise their roles in the new series.

The official synopsis of Y: Marshals reads: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Read on to see which Yellowstone alums will appear on-screen once again when the show airs on CBS and Paramount+ sometime soon.

Gil Birmingham

Birmingham plays one of Yellowstone‘s most prominent supporting characters in Thomas Rainwater, the leader of the Broken Rock Reservation and the owner of the Painted Horse Casino. He will return for Y: Marshals.

Moses Brings Plenty

Brings Plenty also reprises his role as Mo, the right-hand man of Thomas Rainwater and an officer of the Broken Rock Tribal Police. Most notably, he helped catch Chester Spears when he orchestrated a hit on the Dutton family in season four.

Brecken Merrill

Merrill plays Tate Dutton, the son of the protagonist Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica. He has appeared several times in every season of Yellowstone.