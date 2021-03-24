'Mayans M.C.' Might Kill 'Sons of Anarchy' Character in Next Episode

✖

Tuesday evening, characters from Sons of Anarchy returned to Mayans M.C. for an intense discussion about "Jax Teller's last wishes." Following the end of the episode, which is available on Hulu, FX released a trailer and teased the fate of one particular character. Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas) could potentially die in the fourth episode.

The clip showed Montez heading into a bullet-riddled barn with his gun drawn. He was alone but ready for a confrontation. "You weren't supposed to hit them like that," Montez said in the trailer. "You should have known there'd be payback." The trailer did not show who the Sons of Anarchy member was meeting in the barn, but the conversation appeared to correlate with Bishop (Michael Irby) telling the Mayans that "somebody had talked, and I want to know who."

While the trailer did not fully reveal Montez's fate, it did tie into a clip that FX released prior to the Season 3 premiere. A previous clip showed the Sons of Anarchy member in what appeared to be the same barn. The SAMCRO Road Captain delivered a warning to an unseen figure and then seemingly fought for his life.

"One wrong move could start a war," Montez said in the preseason trailer. The clip then showed someone wearing a SAMCRO Kutte and struggling as an unidentified individual tried to suffocate them. The patch on the right chest clearly said Road Captain, but the face was not visible underneath the bag.

The trailer did not fully show Montez's attacker, but hitting pause several times provided some context clues. The person appeared to have a "Malditos" tattoo on their right arm in the same spot where Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) has "Mayans" tattooed. Additionally, the person was taller than Montez and had very long hair, ruling out any member of the Mayans. Finally, a red and white patch with black lettering was barely visible behind Montez's head, matching with the Vatos Malditos MC Kutte.

With the available clues, it's very possible to determine that El Palo (Gregory Cruz), is the one attacking Montez. He is the only member of the Vatos Malditos MC to survive the massacre at the end of Season 2, and he only briefly appeared in Season 3's premiere. However, he did so in order to steal a border patrol vehicle, the same style of vehicle used to disrupt Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes' plan.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday on FX. They become available the following day on Hulu. The first three episodes are currently available, along with previous seasons.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.