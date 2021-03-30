'Mayans M.C.' Star Emily Tosta Teases Fans Should 'Buckle up' for the Rest of Season 3 (Exclusive)

✖

Mayans M.C. is off to a heated start, which is nothing short of what fans expected. Emily Tosta who stars in the series as Letecia Cruz — daughter to Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral) — is detailing that while the cast's characters function very much like family on-screen, the same goes for their relationships off-screen. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com about the groundbreaking third season, Tosta sat down with us to explain how close the cast really is and the "rollercoaster" fans can anticipate for the rest of the season.

"We're all one big family. Since Season One, I mean, the guys have been so amazing," the 23-year-old said in our PopCulture @Home series. Tosta tends to spend most of her time on set with JD Pardo (Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes) and Cruz, sprinkled in with Clayton Cardenas (Angels Reyes) and a few others. "Everybody's so supportive of each other and we're a huge family," she added, admitting how she and her mom Emilia Tosta started a charity together to benefit Venezuela and "the guys are always, constantly showing up to the events and donating and helping out."

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, several cast members said the next set of episodes would be more in-depth than fans have seen before. Allowing their viewers to dive in deep into who some of these characters really are and why they are the way they are. Tosta attested to the reveal saying, "You really, really get to know everybody on such a deeper level. You get to know their conflicts, their traumas, the reason why they do the things they do, and that's something that they haven't seen before from us." Adding that it's "literally going to be a roller coaster of tears and joy and fear [and] happiness" fans should "buckle up."

Fans have already seen the aftermath of Coco's injury and what it's doing to him. Selling his daughter's iPad for drugs and falling into habits that his mother fell into when he was a child, is something viewers are seeing play out, and according to Tosta, they're going to see "a lot of turning points" for both Coco and Letecia. The actress did note that she and Cabral have been "adamant" about "immersing ourselves into our characters" since Season 1. The two even ventured out to downtown Los Angeles to get a feel for what life is really like for some, and then brought their experiences to life through their characters.

Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the next day. Fans can catch up on the entire season and Hulu with a free trial.

