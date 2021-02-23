'Mayans M.C.' Season 3: What to Remember About Allesandro Montez, Sons of Anarchy Road Captain

✖

FX released the official trailer for Mayans M.C.'s third season on Monday, creating excitement among fans. The clip showed off some of the key figures that will play a role in upcoming episodes, including Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas). Here is the important information to remember about the Sons of Anarchy Road Captain.

Originally a character during the final two seasons of Sons of Anarchy, Montez partnered with Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and the other SAMCRO members. He wasn't from California in the original series and actually hailed from the Reno, Nevada chapter. However, Bobby Munson (Mark Boone Junior) recruited Montez to the Redwood chapter and helped him become a key figure.

Montez continued to play a key role after heading to Northern California. He helped take down Clay Morrow's prison transport and then disposed of bodies in the woods. Montez was also one of the SAMCRO members that helped search for Gemma Morrow after Jax learns that she had killed Tara Knowles.

Following the events of Sons of Anarchy, Montez likely remains with the Redwood chapter. Though the show does not confirm this information until he appears in Season 2 of Mayans M.C. He serves as an important figure during a sitdown between the Mayans and the Vatos Malditos M.C. There is considerable tension between the two clubs due to the Vatos running human smuggling operations on the border, and the Mayans retaliating by killing nine bikers.

Having Montez is important considering that he is friends with the leader of the Vatos Malditos. With this connection to both biker gangs, he helps Chibs Telford arrange a "satisfactory" agreement between the two rivals. Though the Vatos Malditos ambush the Mayans later and shoot Michael "Riz" Ariza, prompting a brutal massacre in retaliation.

Montez seemingly appears once more during the Season 2 finale. Though the trailer casts doubt on his identity. The season ends with the Mayans discovering a body wearing a Sons of Anarchy Kutte in the back of the Vatos Malditos house. The episode does not reveal if the person is dead or alive, but many fans expressed the opinion that Montez was the person shown.

The SAMCRO Road Captain appears in the Mayans trailer to deliver a warning to an unseen figure. "One wrong move could start a war," Montez says. The clip then shows an unidentified individual wearing a Sons of Anarchy Kutte and struggling as someone tries to suffocate them. The patch on the right chest clearly says Road Captain, but the face is not visible.

The clip created questions about whether Montez will live or die during Season 3 of Mayans M.C. The trailer did not provide this information, and it will likely remain a mystery until new episodes begin airing. Season 3 premieres on March 16. The first two seasons are currently available on Hulu.