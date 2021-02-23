'Sons of Anarchy' Character Seemingly Dies in 'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Trailer

✖

FX dropped the first trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3 on Monday, sparking excitement among viewers as the first episode approaches. Though some had concerns after seeing one character in peril. The trailer made it appear as if one character dies after being suffocated.

The character in question is Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas), who first appeared in Sons of Anarchy's sixth season. The SAMCRO Road Captain appears in the Mayans trailer to deliver a warning to an unseen figure. "One wrong move could start a war," Montez says. The clip then shows someone wearing a SAMCRO Kutte and struggling as someone tries to suffocate them. The patch on the right chest clearly says Road Captain, but the face is not visible.

The trailer doesn't clearly show if Montez lives or dies, but the brief clip created concern among many fans of both biker-centric shows. Will he survive Season 3, or is the suffocation just a red herring? There were several questions about Montez's fate, as well as several other moments, but they will remain unanswered until the new season starts in March.

Montez originally appeared on Sons of Anarchy in 2013 and remained a part of the series until the finale. Vargas returned to the role during Season 2 of Mayans M.C. and appeared in multiple episodes. One storyline featured him helping Chibs Telford (Tommy Flanagan) mediate a tense sitdown between different gangs.

There were questions about whether Montez would return for Season 3, especially after he became a regular on the Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias. However, he will certainly return at some point in the upcoming slate of episodes. Though the questions now revolve around whether he will survive.

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. will mark the first time that co-creator Elgin James run the series by himself. He took over as showrunner during Season 2, after FX fired fellow co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter. Now James will release a slate of episodes that will feature several intense storylines and even more violence.

"Ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert," James told EW during a February interview. "This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the Kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on March 16 and continues the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, brother Angel, and the other members of the biker gang. The first two seasons are available on Hulu, providing viewers with the opportunity to revisit important storylines.