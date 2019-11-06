‘Mayans M.C.’ Kills off Major Character in Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale Moment

Mayans M.C. killed off another major character in its Season 2 finale, bringing a tragic end to one of the show’s biggest storylines. The FX motorcycle drama finally confirmed suspicions as to who ordered the hit on Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos) and his wife Marisol nine years in the past, which resulted in EZ (JD Pardo) eventually going to prison and going on a journey to for revenge after his mother’s murder.

The series had dropped hints that a member of the Galindo family was to blame after Emily (Sarah Bolger) found clues thanks to Happy’s (Sons of Anarchy’s David Labrava), but the finale’s confirmation led to a tragic moment of justice.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2 Finale: “Hunahpu”

After EZ and Felipe came to the conclusion that the Reyes family patriarch’s former mistress, Dita Galindo (Ada Maris) had possibly ordered the hit, Felipe agreed to meet with her and find out the truth once and for all.

The pair met once again at the rooftop of her therapist’s office, where Dita finally admitted to ordering him and his wife killed, which resulted in Marisol Reyes’ death. She revealed that after spending 20 years apart, Dita spotted Marisol and Felipe at a carnival made her blood boil with jealousy.

She admitted she also knew Felipe always suspected that Miguel (Danny Pino) could be his biological son. She would rather see her old love dead than the possibility of him getting close to her son after Miguel’s relocation to Santo Padre. Dita then says she believes the fire that severely injured her before Season 2 did not kill her because she can only find peace for what she did if Ignacio Cortina gets his revenge. She then leaves Felipe to ponder the possibility of killing her at a later time.

While Felipe sternly tells Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and EZ that if anyone is going to kill Dita it has to be him, so their hands don’t get dirty from his mistakes, Miguel’s mother seems serene after coming clean. She and Miguel have a conversation in her room where she asks to skip the family’s big event on the next day as she is not comfortable around large crowds yet.

The next day it is revealed it was all an excuse when Dita escapes her security detail after asking Felipe, EZ and Angel to meet her in the outskirts of the city. After seeing Felipe’s pain, she realizes that he is not the same man he was when he worked for the Galindos as Ignacio Cortina so he would not be capable of killing her. She says instead that the best way to make their families even is for another mother to die, and asks the brothers to kill her.

She assures them she wrote letters to her loved ones which will make her death seem like a suicide. EZ volunteers and brutally chokes her to death in a heartbreaking scene. He and Angel then set her body on fire and they watch as justice is finally served for their mother’s murder.

Near the end of the episode, Emily and Miguel find Dita’s letter and know she might have done something to herself. Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and Nestor (Gino Vento) point them toward the body and couple mourns their big loss.

Alvarez then notices motorcycle tracks close to the scene, which Nestor also wonders about. Before calling the police, however, Alvarez erases the tracks with his shoe, seemingly ensuring Dita’s death will not be investigated as a murder by the cops.

Will Miguel ever find out about his real father? Will Alvarez take the investigation into his own hands and come after the Reyes family? Mayans M.C. will return for Season 3 in 2020.