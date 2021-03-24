'Mayans M.C.' Shouted out Jax Teller Again Last Night

✖

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. continued on Tuesday with an intense sequence of events. The episode, which is available to stream on Hulu, also featured a shoutout to the late Jax Teller. However, the comment was not what the fans expected to hear. Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Mayans M.C.

The moment occurred during a tense interaction featuring Happy Lowman (David Labrava) and Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas). The two Sons delivered a warning to the Mayans and said that the club "violated Jax Teller's last wishes." This comment sparked a question from the new prospect, Steve, who asked, "Who's Jax Teller?" Gilberto "Gilly" Lopez (Vincent "Rocco" Vargas) countered with, "who gives a f—?"

There were several different responses to the reference to Teller. Some fans said that the moment was hilarious while others became quite angry. "lmao decided to tune in randomly to a Mayans MC episode and they really just asked 'who’s Jax Teller' and someone replied 'who gives a f—' [laughing emoji]" one viewer commented.

While the shot at Teller sparked countless debates on social media, there were even more discussions that took place about the more serious moments. There were many viewers that wanted to talk about Johnny "Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral) and his drug addiction issues. The season started with him trying to score more oxycodone for his "back pain," but a trip to Meth Mountain presented more issues.

The fully-patched member of the Mayans woke up with a needle in his arm after taking a baseball bat to the head. This moment prompted a flashback that showed him injecting a drug-filled needle into his mother's foot. Coco continued to struggle with several issues during the remainder of the episode, to the point that he was eyeing a package of heroin near the end of the episode. He ultimately returned to Meth Mountain in order to stick the needle in his arm once more.

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. airs new episodes every Tuesday. They become available on Hulu the day after for those unable to watch live. The first three episodes of the current season are currently available.

