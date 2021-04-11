'Mayans M.C.’ Killed off One of Its Newest Characters This Week

✖

Death has become commonplace during the first few seasons of Mayans M.C. Several prominent characters have died in the 25 episodes that have aired, which fans can rewatch on Hulu. The latest is a recent addition to the cast with a unique way of talking. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 5 of Mayans M.C.

Early on in Season 3, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes and his brother Angel met a character named Juan Denver. This man portrayed by Keong Sim spoke only in song titles by country singer John Denver and walked around with a massive pair of headphones on. He entertained viewers during his first appearance, but he created sadness during his second.

Juan died after a mysterious group arrived at the construction site. They asked if Miguel Galindo owned the property before a female biker pulled out a machete and attacked him. The episode did not initially reveal Juan's fate, but Marcus Alvarez and Nestor Oceteva later headed to the construction site and saw his corpse, burnt to a crisp.

When the MC set out to obtain 250 Kilos of heroin, Bishop went to meet with Alvarez. The former MC president set up a meeting with Denver. EZ and Angel drove to a construction site and met the unique character, first expressing confusion about the primary use of John Denver titles. However, EZ figured out how to properly communicate and got the deal done.

Juan drew rave reviews with his comments during the episodes, and he sparked sad comments upon his death. Several people weighed in and called him a "good guy" while expressing sadness. "Why they got to do Juan Denver like that?" another Twitter user added.

Killing characters is nothing new for Mayans M.C., especially in recent episodes. This season alone has featured Matos Valditos leader El Palo killing Sons of Anarchy Road Captain Allesandro Montez, Miguel Galindo shooting one of his henchmen to death several times, and Taza shooting Vicki in the head. Juan's death was just the latest in a long line.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu. The first five episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

