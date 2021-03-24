'Mayans M.C.': Why EZ Might Have Saved Santo Padre Charter

✖

It took two full seasons of Mayans M.C. before its lead character EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) became fully patched and now that he is, he's taking his new status to a higher level, making some big decisions. Now that he's not the newcomer anymore (Steve, the new prospect, now has those shoes to fill)— he's making some legitimate decisions for the Santo Padre charter; however, it's all fun and games until things take a turn for the worse. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 3.

In the premiere episodes of Season 3, EZ came up with an idea that the Santo Padre charter has decided to move forward with. When Santo Padre was approached by the Tucson charter to provide more heroin so they could protect some of their men behind bars, EZ suggested they do so but that the club will use Tucson as the new conduit for product so they could ice out the other charter presidents, Canche and Ramos, leaving room for only one: Bishop.

EZ and his brother Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) take a trip together to an unknown place, greeted by a man who referred to himself as Juan Denver. Confused by the situation in its entirety, the two seemingly followed Denver in confusion before Denver started hammering away at concrete medians that contained just enough product for them to push in a time of need. As the two smuggled it through a tunnel, Bishop welcomes the two and turns to EZ and assures the former prospect he may have just saved their entire charter.

However, things took a quick turn when several cops started heading their way as the group started gathering and concealing the goods before transporting them. Forced to unpack everything in a rush, Hank 'Tranq' Loza (Frankie Loyal) shoves the new prospect, Steve, in the truck and sends him towards the cops to buy some time. When Tazo and one other Mayans member are notified in the tunnel that cops are on their way, they start taking product back down and ensure they stay down there while the rest rush to flee. Their reasoning was because they said the police would not be able to get to them down there. But there's still an uneasy feeling about that decision made on the fly.

As Bishop, EZ and the rest of the guys hide behind bushes and trees as they stare at the authorities approaching the tunnel, there's clear hesitancy on both Bishop and EZ faces, clearly questioning their decision, especially since it was behind Marcus Alvarez's (Emilio Rivera) back. After a clean getaway, everyone seems to be in a state of panic as they try and figure out a way to fix their problem since some of their members were left behind, potentially getting taken into custody if found. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. CT on FX.