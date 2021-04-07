'Mayans M.C.': Miguel Galindo Discovers Secret From His Mom's Past

✖

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. has taken fans on a wild ride so far, but one of the most shocking discoveries of them all is what Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) discovered after his mother's death. Fans will remember, at the end of Season 2, his mother, Dita Galindo (Ada Maris), was killed by EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) as payback for their longstanding history. According to Galindo, his mother died by suicide and since then has been searching for answers. Spoilers ahead on Season 3, Episode 5.

At the beginning of Season 3, we see the heartbreak Galindo is battling as he seeks answers for why his mother would do such a thing. Not knowing that she was murdered, he reached out to her former therapist and searches through her things to try and find answers. Meanwhile, distancing himself from his wife Emily Thomas (Sarah Bolger), he's found a new romance with Mexican governor Sederica Palomo (Mía Maestro).

At the beginning of Episode 5, Galindo smiles as he rummages through his mother's things, only to find a book she used to read. Inside the pages, he makes a shocking discovery. Finding an old photo, he recognizes more than just her face in it. Storming out of the house without even acknowledging Thomas or his son, he goes straight to Felipe Reyes's (Edward James Olmos) shop for answers. When he storms through the front doors, he holds up the photo and demands the truth and asks what his history is with his mother.

The two sit down and reminisce on old times as Felipe tells him that his mother loved to dance, admitting that she wasn't very good at it. As the two laugh about it, Galindo wonders if his mother was having an affair with Felipe, but he's kindly reassured that his mother was always loyal to his father, Jose Galindo. Before he leaves, the two share a long and heartfelt hug that leaves tears in both of their eyes, with Galindo insisting Felipe keep the picture that he found to remember his mom by.

Later in the episode, Thomas is questioned by her sister on whether she's actually happy with her husband, calling her life more of a cage than freedom. Thomas isn't sure how to answer the question, and when she begins to defend why she's remained married, her husband walks through the doors. While she's been trying to get her husband to show some sort of affection towards her since the season started, it appears he's ready to love his wife again as the two go upstairs to call it a night. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX., and you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

