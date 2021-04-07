'Mayans M.C.': Major Character Shot in Episode's Final Moments

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 has already given fans more than enough nail-biter scenes in the five episodes that have aired, but the brief sigh-of-relief is anything involving Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) and his new love interest Gaby (Sulem Calderon). Fans saw their initial romantic spark start towards the end of Season 2 when Leticia Cruz (Emily Tosta) asked the Mayans for help in saving Gaby's family because the Vatos Malditos were holding them hostage for more money after they helped them cross the border into the United States. However, while he's trying to impress his new love interest, things take a violent turn. Spoilers from Season 3, Episode 5 ahead.

Although they've been on a few dates here-and-there, and Gaby is helping him out by occasionally taking care of his father Felipe Reyes (Edward James Olmos), during Episode 4, fans saw a different side to EZ and how that's effected his potential relationship with Gaby. In the midst of his wild world as a member of the Mayans Santo Padre Charter, he's usually a small breath of fresh air compared to some of his counterparts in the club, known for his easy and laid-back attitude. However, fans are starting to see that his troubling past is still playing a heavy role in his present day.

After the two had a date where they were suppose to cook at his place, viewers were able to notice how particularly clean and organized he is — something Gaby noticed as well. What was anticipated to be a romantic evening, turned into heartbreak after Gaby said she felt EZ wasn't showing her all of who he truly is, feeling left out and unable to help. Leaving her questioning their future, he decided to make it up to her after getting some brotherly advice from Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas).

Offering to take her home from his father's shop, she gives in. Stopping for some food in town, EZ gets out to go get it while Gaby stays in the car. On his way back to the truck, someone comes up from behind him and holds him at gunpoint, but it doesn't last long. EZ quickly turns around and wrestles them down to the ground before a gunshot goes off. Saving Gaby from the situation, he speeds off right after the man that chased him down gets hit by a van. Checking to make sure Gaby is OK, he fails to realize he's been shot in the torso. With blood on both of their hands, fans are left wondering what they'll do next. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX., and you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

