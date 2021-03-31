'Mayans M.C.' Killed off Another Minor Character Ahead of Sons of Anarchy Death

✖

Mayans M.C.'s third season continued on Tuesday night with another intense episode, which fans can revisit with a Hulu trial. There were several moments that sparked comments on social media, including two violent deaths. The first was Riz’s Aunt Vicki (Elpidia Carrillo). Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 4.

The death occurred after Bishop (Michael Irby) tried to determine who had told the authorities about the club moving drugs across the border. There were multiple people in his sights, including Alicia, the woman arrested for transporting drugs. While Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) visited Alicia (Denise G. Sanchez) in prison, the prospect Steve headed to fetch Vicki. She tried to escape into the tunnel under the border, but Che 'Taza' Romero (Raoul Max Trujillo) was waiting and put a bullet in her head.

The club had reason to suspect Vicki of ratting them out to the authorities. After all, she visited Alicia in prison and told her to tell the police where she obtained the drugs. Vicki also told Alicia that the club "doesn’t care about anyone" and said that they took what belonged to Riz (Antonio Jaramillo) after he died at the hands of Taza.

Vicki was a minor character overall, but there are questions about how her death will impact the club. Her business sits on top of the tunnel that the Mayans use to transport the drugs across the border. If she was the one that ratted the club out to the authorities, will anyone come looking for her in hopes of more information? Only future episodes will provide this information.

Of course, Vicki's death was more of a surprise than the episode's other major moment. El Palo, the president of Vatos Malditos, suffocated Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas) and left his body at the Mayans clubhouse. Previous trailers heavily foreshadowed this death, but they did not reveal that El Palo would create problems for the Mayans. Now the club will have to deal with a dead Sons of Anarchy member on their property.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu. The first four episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

