Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (April 18)
Fans of music, TV, comic books and celebrity gossip all have a lot to look forward to in this week's talk show lineup. From major series returns like Better Call Saul and Black-ish to the latest news from Coachella, these are conversations that are sure to draw some eyes. Read on for the full talk show schedule for the week of April 18 to April 22.
Below you'll find the full schedule for the major network late-night talk shows followed by the biggest daytime talk shows on broadcast TV. As always, these shows feature the hottest topics of the week – whether they're reviewing the latest headlines or making brand new ones. With the spring TV season heating up, summer blockbusters dropping and concert season getting underway, it's a great time to review the latest in entertainment.
Some fans follow the individual shows closely while others may chase their favorite guests around the schedule. Whatever you're looking for is available below. Here's this week's full talk show schedule.
NBC Late-Night
The“Get Marc on @LateNightSeth” campaign was honestly just a way for me to gamify talking about #AdoraAndTheDistance for months without it getting boring for either of us. But it’s time to pull the plug. Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/Fo64XVKrxq— The Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) April 5, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, April 18 – Sam Rockwell, Pamela Adlon, Gang of Youths
- Tuesday, April 19 – Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Leikeli47
- Wednesday, April 20 – Marlon Wayans, Natasha Lyonne, Dove Cameron
- Thursday, April 21 – Pusha T
- Friday, April 22 – Betty Gilpin, Justine Skye
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, April 18 – Jordan Klepper, Aric Improta
- Tuesday, April 19 – Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin, Aric Improta
- Wednesday, April 20 – Kaley Cuoco, Aasif Mandvi, Amyl and the Sniffers
- Thursday, April 21 – Tiffany Haddish, Chloë Sevigny, a performance from "Company", Aric Improta
- Friday, April 22 – Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy, Brooke Colucci
Many fans have their fingers crossed for something big on the Better Call Saul season premiere since Aaron Paul will be on The Tonight Show just hours after it airs. Meanwhile, fans are overjoyed to see screenwriter and podcast Marc Bernardin joining Seth Meyers – presumably to discuss the new season of Star Trek: Picard.prevnext
CBS Late-Night
This week on #LateShowMeMore it's Evie McGee, Benny vs. Rocco, plus Josh Brolin, Beanie Feldstein, @chancetherapper @mollyshannon and more! Watch the full clip here https://t.co/dm4Qf59IQt pic.twitter.com/5QVEZ9Khwk— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 15, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, April 18 – Julia Roberts, Wilco
- Tuesday, April 19 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, Emmy Blotnick
- Wednesday, April 20 – Alexander Skarsgård, Jack White
- Thursday, April 21 – Jason Bateman, Laura Linney
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, April 18 – Camila Cabello, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell
- Tuesday, April 19 – Elle Fanning, Anthony Ramos, UPSAHL
- Wednesday, April 20 – Pete Holmes, Lucy Boynton, Jay Jurden
- Thursday, April 21 – Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul, Robert Winston
The CBS late-night shows may be taking Friday off, but they're making up for it with a stacked schedule on the other four days. Fans of the new CBS sitcom How We Roll will definitely want to catch Pete Holmes on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Playing on the television tonight! 🤠 @jimmykimmellive on ABC #KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/JK0akdsGDS— Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) April 18, 2022
- Monday, April 18 – Kaley Cuoco, Giancarlo Esposito, Orville Peck
- Tuesday, April 19 – The cast of Black-ish
- Wednesday, April 20 – Nicolas Cage, Vanessa Bayer, Noah Cyrus
- Thursday, April 21 – Magic Johnson, Naomi Scott
Jimmy Kimmel will have a little of everything in his guest list this week. Fans who are eager to see The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent can probably expect some insane soundbites here or on one of the other shows where Nicolas Cage is appearing.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live
TONIGHT at 10/9c, it's #WWHL with @CamrynManheim & @MichaelBuble! pic.twitter.com/STcSHwfNxD— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 18, 2022
- Sunday, April 17 – Matt Rogers, Karen Huger
- Monday, April 18 – Michael Bublé, Camryn Manheim
- Tuesday, April 19 – Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga
- Wednesday, April 20 – June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker
- Thursday, April 21 – Kaley Cuoco, Rosie Perez
Andy Cohen has some A-list names on his show this week, even though it usually sticks to reality TV. Fans of The Flight Attendant can expect some serious hype with Kaley Cuoco's many talk show appearances this week.prevnext
The View & The Talk
The View:
- Monday, April 18 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Tuesday, April 19 – Chelsea Clinton, guest co-host Michele Tafoya
- Wednesday, April 20 – RE-RUN: Matt Damon, Gary White, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Thursday, April 21 – RE-RUN: Regina Hall, Mindy Scheier
- Friday, April 22 – RE-RUN: Sen. Cory Booker, Kevin & Danielle Jonas
The Talk:
- Monday, April 18 – Randy Jackson, Peter Bergman, Susan Walters
- Tuesday, April 19 – Jodie Sweetin
- Wednesday, April 20 – Dulé Hill
- Thursday, April 21 – Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza
- Friday, April 22 – Food Face-Off: Burgers
The talk show circuit is missing a major platform this week since The View is showing re-runs. However, The Talk has a lineup that could make up for it – and then some with the cast of CBS's Ghosts making an appearance in promotion of the freshman hit's season finale.prevnext
Syndicated Shows
Happy #TaxDay. Here’s the time I called H&R Block with some questions. pic.twitter.com/kOCUio2rz7— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2022
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, April 18 – Anthony Anderson, Kaitlyn Dever, MUNA
- Tuesday, April 19 – Michelle Obama
- Wednesday, April 20 – Amy Schumer, Tig Notaro
- Thursday, April 21 – Katie Lowes, Tyler Cameron, Simon Pierro, guest host Mario Lopez
- Friday, April 22 – Jenna Dewan, Jordan Davis, guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, April 18 – Diane Kruger, Quincy Isaiah
- Tuesday, April 19 – Janelle Monáe, Marlon Wayans
- Wednesday, April 20 – Rosie Perez, Niecy Nash
- Thursday, April 21 – Alexander Skarsgård
- Friday, April 22 – Nathon Fillion
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reaching the end of its decades-long run, which makes it worth checking out regardless of the guest list for dedicated fans.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
They tell me that there are few tickets left for The @WendyWilliams Show next week! Come join me in the studio audience!
Get those tix at https://t.co/rYZlsDI3Ou!
Would love to spend my birthday week with you! 🎂 #SherriShepherd pic.twitter.com/QtlzQUUoYc— Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) April 15, 2022
The Wendy Williams Show:
- Monday, April 18 – RE-RUN: Ja Rule, guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe
- Tuesday, April 19 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
- Wednesday, April 20 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
- Thursday, April 21 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
- Friday, April 22 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, April 18 – Mike Epps, Rachel Bloom, Lisa Whelchel, Ben Abraham
- Tuesday, April 19 – Josh Brolin, Tony Gonzalez, Sabaa Tahir
- Wednesday, April 20 – Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush, Ke Huy Quan, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson
- Thursday, April 21 – Adam Richman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Kartes, Bonnie Raitt
- Friday, April 22 – Kelly's birthday show with surprise guests
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, April 18 – Garcelle Beauvais, Dana Carvey, David Spade
- Tuesday, April 19 – Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Alexis deBoschnek, Aasif Mandvi
- Wednesday, April 20 – Mary Louise Parker
- Thursday, April 21 – Ben Schwartz, Lorena Bobbitt
- Friday, April 22 – Neil DeGrasse Tyson, June Diane Raphael, Naomie Harris
Wendy Williams herself is still on hiatus, but fan-favorite guest host Sherri Shepherd is returning for most of this week. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has a surprise in store for Friday's episode.prevnext
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
It's a small world after all! Did you know that @JessicaSimpson was a judge on STAR SEARCH back in the day when @LoniLove competed with her stand-up?! Life really does come full circle. And the best part… she gave our girl Loni 5 stars!! 💖💫 pic.twitter.com/GlxiE0mnCf— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) April 18, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
Monday, April 18 – Michelle Hord
Tuesday, April 19 – RE-RUN: Bethenny Frankel, Vivica A. Fox
Wednesday, April 20 – RE-RUN: Brooks Nader
Thursday, April 21 – RE-RUN: Chris Colfer, Jimmie Allen, Quinta Brunson, David Archuleta
Friday, April 22 – RE-RUN: Lauren Ridloff, Misty Copeland, PJ Morton
The Real:0comments
Monday, April 18 – Jessica Simpson, guest co-host AJ "Akua" Johnson
Tuesday, April 19 – Ms. Pat
Wednesday, April 20 – B. Scott
Thursday, April 21 – Niecy Nash
Friday, April 22 – LisaRaye McCoy, Monique Coleman
Finally, Tamron Hall has re-runs for most of this week as well but The Real has an all-star lineup in the meantime. Check back next week for the full talk show schedule when it is available.prev