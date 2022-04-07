‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Filming Update Revealed Following Renewal

Ghosts fans have been hoping the show would be renewed for Season 2, and now it seems the hit comedy’s fate at CBS has been revealed. ET Canada spoke with Ghosts actress Rebecca Wisocky — who plays Hetty Woodstone — during 2022 PaleyFest, and she indicated the show has been renewed and will soon officially begin production on the new episodes. “We’re going in June, and we get to film 22 more episodes for everybody, and fall more deeply in love with Canada, which we all already are,” Wisocky said.

Ghosts has been growing in popularity, and the hot comedy recently marked a major ratings milestone following its latest episode. According to TV Joe, the show’s newest episode in four weeks, “Trevor’s Pants” increased in total viewers and was the number one Thursday series in the adults 18 to 34 demo. TV Joe noted: “That’s right: A CBS comedy finished first with Gen Z/millennial viewers.” Notably, Ghosts has one of the highest viewer increases and change rates of current broadcast TV shows.

The series’ 18 to 49 demo rating has fluctuated as high as 0.70, per TV Series Finale.com, but has never fallen below 0.50. Ghosts has steadily grown its viewership since it debut in October with the March 31 episode hitting the highest number of watchers in two months at 6.2 million. To date, the most-watched episode of Ghosts was the Jan. 20 episode entitled “The Vault,” which featured guest star Matt Walsh (Veep, The Hangover). Ahead of the big episode, actor Asher Grodman — who plays Trevor — spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about what fans could expect.

“For a few scenes, you won’t have to see my thighs,” he joked. “You’ll meet yet another Woodstone relative. You’ve got Sam, you got Hetty, you had Elias. It’ll be another one – this lineage.” Grodman then added that he too was eager to learn the truth behind Trevor’s lack of pants due to months of buildup, but the reveal was something that took him by surprise. “When I read it, I was completely surprised, so I would imagine that other people will be too,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot of fan theories about what might have happened and all I can say is that you’re all wrong.”

Ghosts airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It is also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.