'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere: How to Watch the 'Breaking Bad' AMC Spinoff

Better Call Saul's final season premieres on Monday, April 18, and there are a couple of ways you can watch. The AMC drama and Breaking Bad prequel will have a two-episode premiere on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. You will also be able to stream the series on the AMC+ app.

Better Call Saul Season 6 finally brings the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to a close, but it will take its time doing so. AMC has laid out a unique schedule for the season, which will consist of 13 episodes in total split into two parts. The first part begins on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-episode premiere. After that, a new episode will air each Monday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC through May 23. The show will then take a brief hiatus before the show returns to that time slot on Monday, July 11.

For those with cable, Better Call Saul will be easy to find on AMC. You can record the show with a DVR device or find it on-demand after the fact in many cases. Cable packages may also give access to the AMC+ app. Otherwise, cable-cutters could subscribe to the AMC+ app on its own to watch the show. It comes with a seven-day free trial.

At the time of this writing, those are the only two options to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 in the U.S. Outside of North America, the show will air on Netflix, though it is not clear if the service will stay up to date each week. In the U.S. Netflix does have the previous five seasons of Better Call Saul available.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will finally connect the long-running prequel with its source material Breaking Bad. Fans are dying to see how the continuity lines up, especially since Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been confirmed to make guest star appearances at last. So far, the plot of the season has been jealously guarded, so there's no telling what we might see.

In preparation, many fans have been binge-watching the previous seasons of Better Call Saul, all five seasons of Breaking Bad and the Netflix original film El Camino, which is a sequel to Breaking Bad. Again, all three of these are available on Netflix for those interested in making this premiere into an event. Otherwise, tune in for Better Call Saul Season 6 on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.