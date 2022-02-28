Katy Perry Stormed off ‘American Idol’ Set After This Jaw-Dropping Audition in Season Premiere

As long as American Idol has been on the air, there have been some truly insane auditions. It’s a hallmark of the singing competition and something that fans look forward to every season. The show recently kicked off its 20th season and a TikToker that goes by the name Normandy introduced herself with a high, childlike voice, with bunny shoes and a carrot purse to match. She referred to her social media followers as “kitten nuggets,” and she admitted that she was worried that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would judge her right away.

“In the past, people have definitely written me off because of how I talk,” she admitted ahead of the audition. “I hope the judges take me seriously.” While introducing herself, Bryan cracked “You had to have just walked off the set of a children’s program.” However, when she began to sing “Proud Mary,” Normandy shocked the judges with her rich alto voice.

Perry was so shocked by the difference in Normany’s speaking and singing voices that she jokingly stormed off the set after a couple of bars. “F— this job,” Perry declared. “I’m outta here. I will not be set up!” Perry also requested that Normandy try her hand at some Adele, so she belted out “Set Fire To The Rain.”

The judges were stunned by her voice, with Richie declaring that he loved “the character of you.” However, when the judges laughed in surprise at her chops, Normandy seemed a bit taken aback. Bryan put her at ease. “We’re not laughing at you, we’re laughing because you’re kind of amazing,” he explained. “I can’t imagine some of the challenges you’ve been through with people questioning your voice. But you know what … when you start singing and you sing great then we have to really be interested and we have to really figure out your place in this world of entertainment.” All three judges gave her the go-ahead to continue on to Hollywood, so we’ll see how this promising singer fares over the course of the season.