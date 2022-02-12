Adele Doubles Down on Las Vegas Show Happening While Teasing Engagement

When she was a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday, Adele assured her fans that she would be rescheduling her Las Vegas residency later this year. “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” the “Easier On Me” singer said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele also admitted that the cancelation wasn’t entirely due to COVID-19. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she explained. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it,” she continued. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Norton also teasingly asked Adele about the massive diamond ring that she was rocking on a very Important finger that caused quite a whirlwind of speculation after the BRIT Awards. Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since 2021. However, the singer played coy. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, neither confirming nor denying but still wearing the ring.

Earlier this month, there was speculation that Adele’s relationship with Rich was faltering and that was the real reason why she postponed her Las Vegas residency. However, on Feb. 5, Adele was seen leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with Rich. She held up a purse over her face to keep the paparazzi from getting a good picture of her.

Back in December, Adele announced plans for a 12-week residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel, with the first show scheduled for Jan. 21. However, the day before the first concert, Adele published an emotional video on Instagram announcing the residency’s postponement. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”