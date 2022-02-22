Luke Bryan ‘Doubles Down’ on Latest Career Endeavor

Luke Bryan isn’t ready to bid farewell to his first-ever Las Vegas residency just yet! After kicking off his residency on Feb. 11, the country music superstar has added nine new dates to his headlining engagement run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Bryan announced the extension of his show on Monday, sharing that he was “doubling down on Vegas.” The nine new summer shows are for June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, and 25; August 31; and September 3 and 4. Tickets are now on sale for those dates.

The extension of his residency comes just a little more than a week after Bryan first took the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas for his first show on Friday, Feb. 11. During the sold-out performance, which featured a shifting stage, Bryan belted out some of his biggest hits, including “That’s My Kind of Night”, “One Margarita” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).” He also took to the piano to sing “Strip it Down” and “Do I.” Following that first high-energy outing, Bryan said in a statement, “what an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas. We’ve worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me.”

Bryan first announced his Las Vegas residency live on-air on the Today show back in May 2021. Bryan told viewers at the time that he was “so excited,” adding that he has “never done a Vegas headlining run.” Bryan also shared that a Vegas residency was something he dreamed of of ever since he was a child, telling viewers. He told the Today hosts that “as a kid, I used to have the Elvis 33 of him live in Las Vegas, and I used to sing like,” going on to give his best impression of Presley singing. He added that “now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas. So I’m really excited for the fans.”

“Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun,” he said of his residency to PEOPLE. “There’s nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I’m really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting. It’s going to be neat being on a stage that’s kind of like my own playground.”

Bryan previously added three additional dates to his residency. Those dates include Feb. 23, 25 and 26. His residency is now set to last through early September. Tickets and VIP packages are available via axs.com.