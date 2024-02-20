Huge 'NCIS' Star Returns to Say Goodbye to Ducky

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 21, Episode 2 ("The Stories We Leave Behind")

NCIS has officially said goodbye to beloved M.E. Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, and a major familiar face popped up. David McCallum passed away in September at 90 years old and had played Ducky since the JAG backdoor pilot. While he appeared in fewer episodes in recent seasons due to his age, he was still as big a part of the series as he's ever been, and last night's episode proved that. Details for the tribute episode, "The Stories We Leave Behind," revealed that the team would be working a case that Ducky had been dealing with up until his death. After they solved it, they grieved him with a funeral that happened off screen, but not before a former Very Special Agent showed up.

In the final minutes of the episode, Jimmy was left alone in autopsy to grieve before heading up to the funeral. He was soon greeted by Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, who affectionately referred to him as "Autopsy Gremlin." He also brought a tie that was similar to the one Ducky would wear and helped Jimmy put it on and the two had a heartfelt moment. When McGee came to get them for the funeral, Tony once again called him a name that was not McGee but a variation of it. It was a sweet moment that was the perfect way to end an emotional episode.

When the tribute episode was initially announced, it was a question of whether any former stars would appear. After keeping tight-lipped about it, Weatherly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share what it was like being on the episode and returning. He also shared a sweet photo with NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, who is set to direct an upcoming episode of both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i later this season.

Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. 🙏 to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there’s work to do! pic.twitter.com/al8vVpEDdy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 20, 2024

While it definitely would have been nice to have others show up, Tony is better than nothing. Plus, fans have been begging for Michael Weatherly to return to NCIS for years now, especially following the end of Bull. He also hasn't helped the situation by frequently teasing a possible return on social media. It was a nice way to end the tribute, and hopefully, it won't be the last we see of Anthony DiNozzo Jr.

"The Stories We Leave Behind" is streaming on Paramount+ for anyone who missed it or wants to watch it again. New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.