Michael Weatherly Drops ‘Bull’ Final Season Teaser

On the heels of the news that Bull is ending, star Michael Weatherly shared a teaser for the final season. The teaser, of course, references the fact that the show is coming to an end after six seasons. Weatherly also shared the news that Bull was ending on Tuesday and noted that he was moving on from the show to “pursue new creative challenges.”

The teaser features many moments from throughout Bull‘s time on television. It also includes the characters sharing more than a few emotional moments together. Now that Bull is ending, those messages double as ones for viewers. At the end of the teaser, Weatherly’s character, the titular Dr. Jason Bull, tells his team, “Couldn’t have done it without you all. Thank you.”

On Tuesday, Weatherly took to social media to share that Bull was ending after six seasons. He noted that the decision was his own, as he wants to “pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close.” Even though the show is ending, the actor did promise that it will end in a remarkable fashion. Weatherly wrote, “Stay tuned for a big series finish.” In addition to Weatherly, CBS released a statement to Deadline about the news in which they thanked the show’s team for producing six seasons of compelling television.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network’s statement read. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Bull premiered on CBS back in 2016. At the time, Weatherly had just come off of a lengthy stint on NCIS. He portrayed Anthony DiNozzo on the procedural from 2003 to 2016. When he left the series, he shared that he wanted to focus on new opportunities, including producer. Weatherly served as both the star and producer of Bull during its run. Alas, the show will come to an end later this year. A date for the series finale has not been revealed.