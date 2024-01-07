'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Returning to Franchise in Unexpected Way

Daniela Ruah is making a return to the NCIS franchise. Following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles last May, Deadline reports that Ruah will be coming back to the long-running CBS franchise, but not as Special Agent Kensi Blye. The actress will be directing an episode of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai' i for their upcoming respective 21st and third seasons. The NCIS episode will air in March, while Hawai'i will premiere a month later.

"Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor," Ruah tells the outlet. "So many familiar faces and people I love, and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

Ruah is no stranger to directing, as she made her directorial debut on NCIS: LA during Season 12. She directed an additional five episodes throughout Seasons 13 and 14. The exact episodes of NCIS and Hawai'i she will be directing are unknown, but it's likely more information will be released once they get closer to airing. With her LA co-star LL Cool J now appearing on Hawai'i in a recurring guest capacity, it's very possible that the episode Ruah directs will be one that he is in. While it won't be an on-screen reunion with Sam Hanna and Kensi Blye, behind-the-scenes is still better than nothing.

With Ruah directing, hopefully, this means that a possible Kensi Blye sighting won't be too far off. Especially with LL Cool J returning. At the very least, with his return, fans should hopefully expect some updates on the LA OSP team, like how a newly-married Callanna is doing and the Densi baby that may or may not already be born, depending on the timeline. She did previously say if she was asked, she would certainly return to the franchise on-screen. Even if Kensi doesn't make an appearance, it's still very exciting that Ruah is directing two episodes in the franchise.

The new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Daniela Ruah's episodes will be coming in March and April, respectively, which isn't too far away. The wait will surely be worth it for her highly anticipated return to the NCIS franchise.