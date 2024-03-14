'Home Improvement' Alum May Face Prison Time After Latest Arrest

After Zachery Ty Bryan has racked up quite the rap sheet, the Home Improvement star may be facing hard time following his latest arrest. The actor, best known as Brad Taylor on the ABC sitcom, was arrested in mid-February for a DUI. It marked his latest arrest after having been booked for both incidents of domestic violence and drinking in recent years. He previously admitted he started drinking when he was just 14 while on Home Improvement.

According to RadarOnline, the former child actor could be going to prison in Oregon if he is convicted of his DUI. After pleading guilty to assaulting the mother of his children in October, he was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation. He was ordered to stay away from alcohol and drugs and seek treatment as part of his plea deal. While he was released from country jail on a bond, a manager at Lane County Parole and Probation Services in Oregon told the outlet that Bryan's prison fate depends on how the DUI case goes.

"If convicted, I'm sure the courts (in Oregon) would want to know about it," Donovan Dumire said. "The only connection that Lane County has in this case is the current assault 4 (degree) conviction. The DUI would be handled in the State of California." If convicted, the judge assigned to the case in Lane County would be the one to determine if the probation is revoked and if a prison sentence is necessary. According to a USA Today report, Bryan could face up to 20 years in prison for violating his probation.

Zachery Ty Bryan's troubles have been ongoing for several years now. In 2020, Home Improvement fans were even taken aback by his arrest after allegedly strangling his girlfriend, with most feeling sorry for him and wondering what happened. He hasn't acted too much in recent years, with his last role being in the series The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!) in 2022, which was his first role since Thor: Hamer of the Gods in 2009.

As of now, it's unknown when the hearing will happen, but it doesn't seem it will end on a good note. With Tim Allen lining up another ABC sitcom, it's unlikely Bryan will make an appearance, especially if he's convicted and sent to prison.