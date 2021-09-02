‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Shares Rare Photo With Former Co-Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Zachery Ty Bryan is throwing it back to his Home Improvement days with on-screen little brother Jonathan Taylor Thomas. The former child star, 39, celebrated Throwback Thursday in a recent post on Instagram by sharing shots with his former co-star on the popular sitcom, now also 39. Smiling for one shot in some seriously ’90s outfits and chowing down in another, it was a straight dose of nostalgia for Bryan’s followers.

Captioning the post, “#throwbackthursday 😛” Bryan’s comments section was filled immediately with people cheering him on. “This brings back my childhood haha. Now I’m bloody 40!” one person commented, as another added, “Oh gosh this takes me back!” A third chimed in using their Home Improvement characters’ names, “Hell yea Brad and Randy! My dudes growing up!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the hit sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999, Bryan played Brad, the oldest son of Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) and wife Jill Taylor (Patricia Richardson), while Thomas played middle brother Randy. Youngest brother Mark was played by Taran Noah Smith, who is now 37. Thomas was the breakout star of Home Improvement but took time off from acting after the show wrapped to attend Columbia University and Harvard University.

Thomas has kept largely out of the spotlight since then, last appearing on four episodes of Allen’s Last Man Standing in 2013. During the brief appearance, Thomas played Jon, the date of Allen’s character’s daughter. In his interaction with Allen on-screen, the two characters joked about feeling like they already knew each other in reference to their Home Improvement days. “Man, you look familiar,” Allen’s character told Thomas’, who responded, “Well, you know, I used to work with Kristin.” Allen replied to laughter from the audience, “That’s not it.”

Thomas then went back to living life privately until he was spotted earlier this year out in public for the first time in about eight years. Photographed taking his dogs out for a walk in California, Thomas looked casual in jeans and sneakers, but the pictures still set the internet on fire with nostalgia.