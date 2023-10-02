'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail Following Technical Violation

Zachery Ty Bryan is no longer behind bars. The former Home Improvement star, 41, was released from jail on Sunday, Oct. 1 following his arrest three days prior after he posted bail, a Lane County Jail official confirmed to TMZ.

Bryan was initially booked in the Lane Country Corrections Division on Thursday, Sept. 28. Although the charges on his latest booking showed up as two counts of fourth-degree felony assault, per TMZ, the outlet, citing Bryan's attorney John J. Kolego, reported that Bryan's arrest was not a new incident, but instead the result of a technical violation of his release agreement from earlier this year. In August, Bryan was indicted on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after he allegedly battered his fiancée and mother to his three children, Jonnie Faye Cartwright, twice within six days in July. Kolego said Bryan was arrested Thursday after he failed to charge his ankle monitor by mistake.

Kolego also denied reports that Bryan's arrest was related to drinking. When news of his arrest broke, several outlets reported that Bryan was taken into police custody for violating a domestic violence release condition warrant after he went drinking. RadarOnline reported that Bryan's ankle monitor showed he was at California's Neil Lounge Indigo, Burgers and Beer and the Beer Hunter on Sept. 7. The outlet reported that following the alleged drinking incident, a judge reportedly revoked Bryan's bail and issued an arrest warrant. However, Kolego's statements say that wasn't the case.

Kolego said Bryan was taken into police custody during a pre-trial court office appearance. His arrest did not involve a judge. At this time, it is unclear what his bail was set at. Kolego said of Bryan's July arrest and subsequent case, "Zachery is looking forward to exonerating himself at trial."

The Thursday arrest marked the latest legal trouble for Bryan. In addition to his domestic violence arrest, Bryan in May 2020 was arrested for a DUI, to which he pleaded guilty in exchange for a sentence of five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program. He was previously arrested in 2004, 2007, and 2017 on DUI charges.

Bryan is best known for starring in Home Improvement, the sitcom that ran for eight seasons throughout the '90s. Along with Bryan as Brad Taylor, the series also starred Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning. The actor also appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boston Public, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Veronica Mars, with his most recent role being on Netflix's The Guardians of Justice last year.