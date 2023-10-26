'Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Gets Plea Deal in Felony Assault Arrest

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in a case that started back in July. The child actor's attorney John Kolego spoke to reporters from Entertainment Tonight, confirming that Bryan accepted a plea deal in order to avoid extensive jail time. He will now need to serve 36 months on probation.

"Zachary Ty Bryan accepted this resolution to spare his family any more pain and move on," Kolego said. His client officially pleaded guilty to charges of felony assault and "recklessly causing physical injury." The case stems from an incident on Friday, July 28 in Eugene, Oregon. Local police were called in the evening but the altercation had apparently taken place hours before. They learned that Bryan had some kind of fight with a woman, and that he fled the scene afterward.

Bryan was found by police that night in the local area, and he was arrested and charged with Assault in the Fourth Degree under the Abuse Prevention Act. The victim of the assault reportedly had a restraining order against Bryan. He was booked at Lane County Jail.

The case could have given Bryan a maximum of 20 months in the prison, but instead he will be on supervised probation for three years. The plea deal also stipulated that he not have any contact with the victim, whose identity has not been released to the public.

Originally from Aurora, Colorado, Bryan became a child actor at a young age and landed the role of Brad Taylor on Home Improvement when he was 10 years old. While Bryan played the eldest brother, he is actually one month younger than actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his younger brother Randy on the sitcom. Bryan made other TV appearances throughout the 1990s and early-2000s, and even broke into movies with roles in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and True Heart, among others.

Bryan and his high school sweetheart were married from 2007 to 2020 and have four children together. Bryan's legal troubles began in October of 2020 when he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend at their apartment in Oregon. He pleaded guilty and accepted three years of probation in that case as well. In 2021 he and his fiance Johnnie Faye had a daughter together, and in 2022 they announced that they were expecting twins. It's unclear if Bryan and Faye are still together. He has not commented publicly on his new plea deal.