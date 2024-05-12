'That '90s Show' Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Revealed

That '90s Show Season 2 is just a few weeks away! Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the sitcom's 16-episode second season, which will release in two parts. You'll be able to visit Point Place, Wisconsin, again on June 27 when That '90s Show Part 2 drops on Netflix. Part 3 (the second half of Season 2) will release on Oct. 24.

In the trailer, we don't get much plot, despite that big romantic cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. Instead, we just see Leia Forman arriving back at her grandparents' house for a visit. Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide) and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) are there to greet her.

The rest of the teaser is a montage of out-of-context moments, but we see some returning That '70s Show favorites, including Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark), Leo Chingkwake (Tommy Chong) and — is his first addition to the sequel series — Mitch Miller (Seth Green).

Several new characters are shown, played by a star-studded list of actors. Carmen Electra, Matt Rife, Will Forte, Kevin Smith, Wayne Knight, Lisa Loeb and Jason Mewes are among the new faces.

Despite appearing in That '90s Show Season 1, it's unclear if Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) will pop up in the new episodes. Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) will not appear in Season 2.

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, some beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well.