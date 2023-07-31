'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence

Zachery Ty Bryan has once again been arrested on allegations of domestic violence. The former Home Improvement star, 41, was arrested in Oregon on Friday for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, TMZ reports, meaning that Bryan was accused of assaulting someone who had previously been granted a restraining order against him in relation to domestic violence.

Officers at the Eugene, Oregon Police Department told the outlet that the former child star was arrested after police were contacted regarding a physical dispute between a man and woman at a residence. Bryan was not at the residence when officers arrived on the scene but was later located and booked into jail. The name of the other party involved in the altercation has not been released.

Bryan's latest arrest is part of a long list of legal issues. In May 2020, Bryan was arrested for a DUI, to which he pleaded guilty in exchange for a sentence of five years of probation and 18 months of a multiple-offender alcohol program, as he had previously been arrested in 2004, 2007, and 2017 on DUI charges, according to court documents.

Then in October 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report in regard to an incident with Johnnie Faye Cartwright, a woman with whom he had been previously romantically linked during his marriage to ex-wife Carly Matros. Bryan would end up pleading guilty to misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of probation and attendance in a violence intervention. He was also ordered to have no contact with Cartwright and to not buy, possess or consume alcohol.

Both Cartwright and Bryan detailed their recollection in a police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter in June, with Cartwright claiming that Bryan had been abusive to her in the month leading up to his arrest. She continued that the night of their altercation, Bryan woke her up questioning where his phone charger was, pulling her hair, punching her in the face and choking her for about 45 seconds. Bryan, however, claimed that the arrest was "blown out of proportion," alleging that Cartwright was upset about his "double life," which escalated due to both of their drinking.

"We didn't even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," Bryan claimed in an interview with THR. "Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation." He continued, "At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it...but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."