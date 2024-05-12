'Night Court' Is Changing Time Slots on NBC

Night Court is on the move for Season 3. After it was announced that the sitcom has been renewed by NBC, the network released its fall 2024 schedule. Via Deadline, Night Court will still be on Tuesdays, but it will no longer kick off the night. Instead, it has been pushed to the 8:30 p.m. ET slot, following new medical comedy St. Denis Medical and will be followed by The Voice and the second season of The Irrational.

Having Night Court follow a new series will definitely be interesting, especially since new shows usually follow veterans. That being said, it's not the first time this has happened, but hopefully that won't affect Night Court's ratings. In a statement, NBCUniversal's SVP Content Planning Steve Kern explained the reasoning for having St. Denis Medical in the starting lineup, noting, We have a strong, broad access lead-in that our affiliates provide us from 7:30-8 p.m. We want to use the access lead-in, which is one of the highest-rated lead-ins on broadcast TV these days, to launch St. Denis Medical at 8 o'clock."

Night Court is a revival of the series of the same name that aired from 1984 to 1992. It premiered in January 2023 and stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, original cast member John Larroquette, and Nyambi Nyambi. Night Court is developed by Dan Rubin and Rauch. The series became an instant hit, with generally positive reviews. Last month, it was reported that Night Court would more than likely be renewed, and earlier this month, that was confirmed. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, knowing that the series is coming back this fall is more than enough to get fans excited for much more, especially since the finale was in March.

Tuesday nights on NBC are going to be entertaining. After the comedy block, The Voice will be airing, followed by the second season of The Irrational. Hopefully a premiere date is announced soon, but the first two seasons are streaming on Peacock, which should keep fans occupied for the time being. The long wait will also give fans the chance to theorize just what will happen and who could be stopping by. Season 2 saw some reunions and great guest stars, and it wouldn't be surprising if Season 3 upped its game.