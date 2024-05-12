Law & Order is bidding farewell to another recurring member of the franchise with its season 23 finale. According to Entertainment Tonight, Camryn Manheim will exit the series for the second time with the close of this current season.

Manheim has been a fixture on the series from between 1991 and 2024, with her final episode slated for May 16. While she portrayed several one-off characters in those earlier seasons, something many actors have done over the years. When the series made its return in 2022, Manheim was cast as Lieutenant Kate Dixon and has appeared in 44 episodes of the original.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Manheim also guest-starred on several episodes of Law & Order spinoffs, SVU and Organized Crime. "I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order," creator Dick Wolf told The Hollywood Reporter. "She is a class act and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter."

Manheim released a statement on Instagram with the news included, praising the work of Wolf and the rest of the cast. "I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack," she wrote in the post. "I'm so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters. Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Connie Shi, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn and Sam Waterston. Not to mention the stellar guest stars that came in and out of the studio doors."

Waterston preceded Manheim with his own exit three months earlier, marking a final goodbye for his character Jack McCoy after 400 episodes. "The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," he said with his exit.

Manheim added that she "loved showing up for work each and every day" and praised the crew working on the show, calling them "New York's finest."