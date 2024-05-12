TV Actress Dies in Car Crash: Details on Accident That Led to Pavitra Jayaram's Death

Another fatal incident has rocked the TV industry. Reports from multiple outlets say that television actress Pavithra Jayaram died on Sunday in a car crash. The Free Press Journal reports she died at the scene.

The outlet reports that the vehicle Jayaram was in somehow collided with a road divider in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, India. Then a bus struck the automobile. NDTV claims that multiple other parties were injured and hospitalized as a result of the crash, including Jayaram's sister Apeksha, the actor Chandrakant and their driver, whose name is Srikant. The group was traveling to Hanakere, Karnataka at the time.

Jayaram was best known for her role in the TV show Trinayani, a hit series produced in the Telugu language. She played Thilottama. She was reportedly married to her co-star, Challa Chandu, who she warmly posted about on Instagram just hours before her death. Chandu has confirmed Jayaram's death in an emotional Instagram post.

One star of the Indian TV world who has honored Jayaram is former co-star Sameeip Acharyaa; he shared a note about the actress' death in his Instagram Story. "Woke up to the news that you are no more," Acharyaa wrote. "It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one."

There have been several vehicle crashes in the TV world in recent months. Street Outlaws' Cali Nate died in an April crash, and Sean Garinger, a young father who had appeared on the MTV reality TV show 16 & Pregnant, died in an ATV crash in late February. In 2023, television legend Treat Williams died when his motorcycle was hit by driver Ryan Koss, who would go on to plead guilty to negligent driving with death resulting.