'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested once again on Saturday, Feb. 17 for allegedly driving under the influence. The 42-year-old former child star has had a string of legal issues over the last few years, many relating to substance abuse. According to a report by USA Today, he was booked into jail and may still be in custody at the time of this writing.

Bryan was pulled over at 2:01 a.m. on Saturday by La Quinta Sheriff's Station deputies. They believed Bryan had been involved in a traffic collision earlier in the night, and once they had him stopped they "observed indications of impairment." Noting Bryan's prior arrests and his probation status, they took him into custody and booked him into a jail in Riverside County. He is due to appear in court on April 23, and there was no mention of bail.

Bryan played the eldest brother Brad Taylor in the sitcom Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999. He made some other TV and movie appearances in the years that followed, and he married his high school sweetheart in 2007. They have four children together, but they divorced in 2020 which is when Bryan's legal trouble's began. He was arrested pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend in October of 2020, and then in 2021 he and his fiance Johnnie Faye announced that they were expecting a child together. He was arrested for alleged domestic assault in 2023, but it's not clear if Faye was the victim – or if they're still together.

Bryan pleaded guilty to that charge as well in October of 2023, accepting three years of probation in place of prison time. That meant he was also ordered to seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer," and to not use drugs or alcohol in general.

Home Improvement star Tim Allen answered questions about Bryan in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in June. He said: "I don't know what's going on with him. Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control."