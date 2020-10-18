'Home Improvement' Fans Taken Aback by Zachery Ty Bryan's Assault Arrest
Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Tim Allen's oldest son in all eight seasons of Home Improvement, was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman at his Oregon home on Friday, Oct. 16, police said. The 39-year-old actor was in a relationship with the alleged victim and was booked at Lane County Jail early Saturday morning. The news surprised longtime Home Improvement fans on social media.
Eugene, Oregon police arrived at Bryan's home after 10 p.m. PT Friday after receiving a call from neighbors, police told PEOPLE. When they arrived, Bryan was "sitting outside an apartment," while the alleged 27-year-old victim was at a neighboring apartment. Police said the two were "in a relationship." Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim, "impeding her breathing," and took her phone when she tried to call 911, police said.
Bryan was taken into custody "without incident," according to police. He was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. He was booked into jail Saturday after 1 a.m. Bryan has not commented on the arrest.
Two weeks before he was arrested, Bryan announced that Carly was breaking up after almost 14 years together. The two are parents to daughters Jordana Nicole, Gemma Rae, and Taylor Simon, and son Pierce Alexander. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," Bryan wrote on Instagram on Oct. 1.
Sad. I hope she’s okay.— Michelle (@mickey17) October 17, 2020
"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," the actor continued. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time. Thank you."prevnext
Guess he won't be in the reboot— kevin miller (@packerkev) October 18, 2020
Bryan starred in Home Improvement, which ran on ABC from 1991 to 1999. He played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Allen's Tim Taylor and Patricia Richardson's Jill Taylor. Taran Noah Smith and Jonathan Taylor Thomas played his on-screen younger brothers. The series also starred Earl Hindman, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning.prevnext
Wow, he sure aged. I hardly recognize him. Sad.— Make Oregon Red Again (@LiiShed) October 18, 2020
After Home Improvement, Bryan continued working in film and television. In 2006, he had a role in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. He also appeared in episodes of Boston Public, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, Center of the Universe, Veronica Marks, Cold Case and Burn Notice. He quit acting in 2009.prevnext
Oh My God! Brad! What happened?— Paul Miller ♿ (@PaulMiller1313) October 18, 2020
Although Home Improvement ended over two decades ago, the show still has its fans. In February, Allen admitted he always thinks about reviving the series and still talks to his co-star. The actor, who is now working on the last season of Last Man Standing, said a Home Improvement revival could just be a one-off reunion episode.prevnext
I hardly recognize him. Why is he smiling like that in his mug shot? 🤔— Liberty Ann (@Liberty_Ann) October 18, 2020
Allen and Karn plan to reunite soon, but not for a Home Improvement revival. Instead, the two are working on a new show for History Channel called Assembly Required. The series will run 10 episodes and is a competition show spotlighting the "best and brightest builders from across the country."prevnext
Smh domestic violence is super real and I hope he gets the maximum penalty for what he’s done. Men must understand that or women are to be protected and never harmed.— The TrapFiles (@TheTrapFiles) October 18, 2020
Last Man Standing will end with its ninth season, which returns in January. "As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done," Allen said in a statement. "We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."prev