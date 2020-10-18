'Home Improvement' Fans Taken Aback by Zachery Ty Bryan's Assault Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Tim Allen's oldest son in all eight seasons of Home Improvement, was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman at his Oregon home on Friday, Oct. 16, police said. The 39-year-old actor was in a relationship with the alleged victim and was booked at Lane County Jail early Saturday morning. The news surprised longtime Home Improvement fans on social media.

Eugene, Oregon police arrived at Bryan's home after 10 p.m. PT Friday after receiving a call from neighbors, police told PEOPLE. When they arrived, Bryan was "sitting outside an apartment," while the alleged 27-year-old victim was at a neighboring apartment. Police said the two were "in a relationship." Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim, "impeding her breathing," and took her phone when she tried to call 911, police said.

Bryan was taken into custody "without incident," according to police. He was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. He was booked into jail Saturday after 1 a.m. Bryan has not commented on the arrest.

Two weeks before he was arrested, Bryan announced that Carly was breaking up after almost 14 years together. The two are parents to daughters Jordana Nicole, Gemma Rae, and Taylor Simon, and son Pierce Alexander. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," Bryan wrote on Instagram on Oct. 1.