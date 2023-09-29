'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested once again. The troubled actor, who played Brad Taylor on the ABC sitcom, was arrested for violating domestic violence release conditions, RadarOnline exclusively reports. A judge revoked Bryan's bail and issued an arrest warrant after he went drinking. Not only that, but he was also wearing a court-issued electronic ankle monitor, according to jail records. The 41-year-old was booked yesterday in the Lane Country Corrections Division.

Judge Debra K. Vogt set a $250,000 bond for the Home Improvement star that has yet to be paid. Bryan was indicted in August on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after he allegedly battered his fiancée and mother to his three children, Jonnie Faye Cartwright, twice within six days in July. While Bryan was previously free on a $5,000 bond, he was ordered to stay away from drinking establishments and to blow into a hand-held breathalyzer twice a day.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan stars as inmate #3933308 in county lockup. https://t.co/aYvfqyhen2 — Radar Online (@radar_online) September 29, 2023

On Sept. 7, his ankle monitor showed he was at California's Neil Lounge Indigo, Burgers and Beer and the Beer Hunter. Bryan was previously sentenced to three years probation and domestic violence classes after an incident with Cartwright. Then, the actor described it was "blown out of proportion," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear."

Zachery Ty Bryan starred on Home Improvement as Brad Taylor for the sitcom's entire eight-season run in the '90s. It was then that he even started drinking at 14. Throughout the years, he appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boston Public, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Veronica Mars. His most recent role was on Netflix's The Guardians of Justice last year. It's unknown what the future of his acting career looks like, but it doesn't look good.

Home Improvement also starred Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning. It centered on the Taylor family, which consisted of Allen, Richardson, Bryan, Thomas, and Smith. Even despite Bryan's troubles, it may be time for a Home Improvement reunion or reboot. It is long overdue. A Taylor family reunion would be just the thing that not only Bryan but everyone needs, including the fans. Considering the fact Bryan shared a photo with Thomas earlier this year, it seems they are still close. Who knows what could happen in the future. That is if Bryan gets his life back on track.