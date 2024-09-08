'Grey's Anatomy': Jason George is 'Loving Being Back' After 'Station 19' Cancellation

Jason George is opening up about returning to Grey's Anatomy. The actor originally recurred on the ABC medical drama as anesthesiologist Ben Warren from Seasons 6-11 before being promoted to series regular in Season 12 when he joined the residency program. George left as a series regular in Season 14 when Ben decided to become a firefighter, jumpstarting spinoff Station 19. After ABC canceled the firefighter drama, it was revealed in the series finale that Ben was going to go back to Grey Sloan to finish off his residency.

While George had frequently appeared on Grey's throughout Station 19's run, he told Deadline he's "loving being back" full-time, even if it does feel a little "weird." "It's like, there's the house you grew up in, and there's the house you made as an adult," George explained. "It's not like my mom's house is not mine. That's my journey. That's where I grew up. But this is the house that I made with my wife. So they're very different, but I love them both dearly and for different reasons."

(Photo: GREY'S ANATOMY – "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" – Miranda continues to deal with the aftermath of Ben's reckless decisions and forms an advisory committee to recommend proper disciplinary action against him. Meanwhile, April and Jackson try to put their differences aside for the sake of their baby, and Arizona makes a decision that could affect her relationship with Callie forever, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, APRIL 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. JASON GEORGE - Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"Now that I'm back at Grey's, it feels like being in your late 20s and coming back to live with your parents, but your parents are cool…you still come home when you want," George continued. You live your life as an adult, and you're all good, but you're in your room that you grew up in." With the series losing both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis early on in the season, it will be nice to have somewhat of a replacement and somebody fans already know and love. As George shared, "The journey right now is very much mirroring each other for both Ben and Jason."

It's unknown if anyone else from Station 19 could be making the jump to Grey's, such as Stefania Spampinato, who plays OB/GYN Dr. Carina DeLuca. She was previously on the medical drama as a series regular before switching to Station 19, but as of now, it's hard to tell if she will get the same treatment as Jason George. At the very least, perhaps fans can still see some of their fan-favorite Station 19 characters pop up from time to time, even if it's just briefly.

Seeing Dr. Ben Warren back will definitely be nice, even if Station 19 shouldn't have been canceled. Tune into the Season 22 premiere of Grey's Anatomy on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC's fall 2024 schedule to see George's grand return and if anyone else from Station 19 will make an appearance.