‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Fans in a Tizzy Over Love Triangle Development

If there is one thing that Grey’s Anatomy will do, it’s romantic chaos. In Thursday night’s episode — the last until Dec. 9 — love was in the air all over Thanksgiving, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally hooking up with Nick (Scott Speedman) after weeks of teasing. However, the night’s big news was the reunion between Link (Chris Carmack) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). After rejecting his proposal at the beginning of the season, Amelia and Link have focused on co-parenting Scout and kept their distance from each other romantically. However, the chemistry was there over Thanksgiving dinner, leading to a hook-up.

This does not mean that the drama Is over, as Amelia informs Link that this “doesn’t change anything” and that her mind Is still made up over marriage, but Link doesn’t seem to mind. Because Amelia has been getting closer to Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), much to the delight of fans, things are sure to get complicated quickly in the coming episodes.

Fans Were Thrilled

“Ship them hard, can we just have Amelink to keep???” tweeted one fan.

Will They Stay Together?

“AMELIA & LINK ARE BACK??? [three heart smiley emojis]” tweeted another excited viewer.

Shippers Rejoiced

“MY AMELINK HEART IS FULL AGAIN,” wrote one thrilled Grey’s fan.

What About Kai?

However, some fans were still holding out hope for a romance between Amelia and Kai.

it was just breakup sex amelia’s gonna take one look at kai and forget abt link it’s fine u gotta trust the process er literally said they were brought in to play amelia’s love interest it’s fine ITS FINE pic.twitter.com/AF7lBszINI — meg (@CAPRICASlX) November 19, 2021

A Potential Jo and Link Romance?

Not only that but the preview for the Dec. 9 episode featured a wistful exchange between longtime best friends Link and Jo (Camilla Luddington).

Fans Were Not Onboard

Some fans were not excited about the possibility of that platonic friendship turning romantic. “Why does everyone need to be paired with everyone in this show lately? Jo and Link should remain just friends. Can’t we have some good platonic friendships like Alex and Meredith were???” tweeted one upset viewer.

LINK DONT SAY THAT TO JO YALL ARE FRIENDS I NEED IT TO STAY THAT WAY #GreysAnatomy — angie²⁸ DOOMSDAY | SECRET WARS (@SWEATSPACES) November 19, 2021