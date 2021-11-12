‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Obsessed With Burgeoning Romance Between Two Favorites

The crossover event between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy brought tons of heartbreak, but fans did notice a small but growing bright spot. on Grey’s Anatomy. Viewers have been devastated since Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) broke up at the beginning of the season, but a new relationship possibility for Amelia has fans very interested.

Amelia has been working alongside Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the new Minnesota lab, and she has been growing closer to Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). Up until this point, Amelia has strictly been In relationships with men, but her connection with Kai, who uses they/them pronouns, has been undeniable since their first meeting. Those lingering glances and flirty exchanges became more apparent in tonight’s episode when they got respective their relationship statuses out on the table. Is another Grey’s Anatomy hookup on the horizon?

The Chemistry

Fans are all in on the chemistry between Amelia and Kai and hope that it is a sign of sexy things to come. “Can you feel the Chemistry…. Because I do,” tweeted one thrilled viewer.

"are you married?"

"well… im n-not"



you’re both free now kiss and date#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xrsx4Arlj9 — zarah (@rxsehathomir) November 12, 2021

amelia shepherd's way of saying she wants to be kissed by them #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/i1NvmaS4IF — kels (@ameliaswtie) November 12, 2021

More LGBTQIA Representation

Grey’s Anatomy has led the way in terms of mainstream representation of queer relationships, and fans are excited to see the show explore this side of Amelia. “I will ship Kai and Amelia forever this is so gay I am living for it,” tweeted one fan.

https://twitter.com/rumorobbins/status/1458988894847127552?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Slow Burn

While viewers are desperate for Kai and Amelia to just kiss already, the show seems determined to drag it out for at least a few more episodes. “Okay but the flirting between amelia and kai, like i’m all for this,” tweeted one viewer. In classic Grey’s fashion, fans are in love with the “tension.”

#GreysAnatomy

Amelia: So what about you?

Me: oh 😉

Kai: I'm married…

Me: oh 😔

Kai: to this lab.

Me: OH 😏 — Fay (@NeedMyDailyTea) November 12, 2021

Classic Signs of a ‘Grey’s’ Ship

“This energy. The looks. Yep. I feel it.A new ship? Yes.” tweeted another Grey’s veteran.

"I am Single"

"Im Married….. To this lab"



IM TELLING YOU PLEASE KISSSSS #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/QFc8TIM1y4 — Ali (@zonawobbins) November 12, 2021

Fans Are Obsessed

Fans might be mourning the loss of Link and Amelia, but this new romance has a lot of potential. “When Kai said they’re married…. to the lab…. Amelia’s reaction was relief? delight? excitement? I’m soooooooooo ready for this!!!!” tweeted one excited viewer.