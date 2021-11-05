‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Absolutely Hated One Particular Scene in Show’s Early Days

Ellen Pompeo is known to speak her mind, and In the latest episode of her podcast, Tell Me, she opened up to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about a fan-favorite scene from the early days of Grey’s Anatomy that she hated. In season 2, the arrival of Addison (Kate Walsh) through Meredith’s relationship with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) into chaos, creating a love triangle and prompting Meredith to give a speech begging Derek to choose her over his wife.

“Your choice? It’s simple: her, or me,” Meredith says to Derek in the scene. “And I’m sure she’s really great. But, Derek, I love you. In a really, really big pretend to like your taste in music, let you eat the last piece of cheesecake, hold a radio over my head outside your window, unfortunate way that makes me hate you, love you. So pick me. Choose me. Love me.” According to Pompeo, performing the scene made her “bawl her eyes out,” and not for the reasons fans got weepy.

“When I read that scene, I was horrified,” she said. “So, I’m gonna beg a man? … I’m bawling my eyes out, but not for the reasons in the scene. I’m bawling because I was like, I can’t believe that I’m on TV begging a man to love me.” Pompeo explained that she recently reexamined the scene after her 12-year-old daughter Stella came across it on TikTok.

“My daughter was like, ‘Why did you beg a man to love you?’ And I was like, well praise Jesus that she’s asking me this question and that her head is already in the right place at 12,” Pompeo said. “But, what do I say? And then I was like, ‘I didn’t write that. I didn’t want to do it.’” However, Pompeo did acknowledge why It had become so popular over the years. “Every woman knows what that feels like. We want the man to pick us. But why? Why do we do that?” she asked.

Pompeo also drew from Lindsay’s experience to ask a similar question, showing off her signature frankness. “Why do women go on The Bachelor and put themselves in a situation where there’s a super good chance of you being humiliated on national television?” she said. “And having some dude, whose pants are way too tight probably, picking some other woman?”