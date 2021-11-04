‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Grey’s Anatomy star Scott Speedman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hoffman on Oct. 26. Speedman shared the news on his Instagram account alongside some adorable photos with his new daughter. “Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman,” he wrote. “Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl [Lindsay Rae Hoffman]. Awe.”

Hoffman also shared some Intimate black-and-white photos on her own account documenting Pfeiffer’s first days. “Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little ‘light,’” she wrote, explaining the meaning behind her daughter’s name.

Speedman, who starred in season three of You and is currently a regular on Grey’s Anatomy, opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show in October about how he was “seconds away” from welcoming his first child. “Any day now,” the Felicity star said. “So I’m checking my phone all the time when I’m away and all that stuff.” Speedman, who has been dating Hoffman since 2017, revealed that his partner planned to give birth at home “This guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff,” he explained. “It’s kind of a weird experience, I am not going to lie.”

Speedman also talked about making the transition to series regular on Grey’s Anatomy, where he Is currently wooing Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey and the rabid fandom that comes along with that. “There were a lot of opinions,” he joked. “[The cast and crew] warned me that the fans are quote unquote ‘very passionate.’ My girlfriend was showing me stuff on Twitter, and it was all very positive, [but the Grey’s Anatomy Instagram page] was like Shelley Long in The Shining finding Jack Nicholson’s writing. It was just, like, 12,000 comments of, you know, diatribes against me. Just all caps, ‘No, no, no.’ They have their own ideas of who she wants to be with.”