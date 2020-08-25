'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Matthew Alan

✖

Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan, as they welcomed their second child together. According to PEOPLE, the couple welcomed a son named Lucas Matthew Alan. Luddington and Alan, who are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Hayden, announced the happy news on social media.

On Instagram, Luddington posted a photo of herself cradling her little one as they both laid in their hospital bed. The actor captioned the sweet photo with, "After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo’s!)." In her interview with PEOPLE, the Grey's Anatomy star not only shared details about her son's birth, but she also opened up about being pregnant in the midst of a global pandemic.

Luddington explained that she and her family have been quarantining since the start of the pandemic. Understandably, this quarantine period has presented its own set of challenges for them. "Our family has been isolating since March, which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she told the outlet. "Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he's here." She added that "it feels amazing" to welcome baby Lucas home. The actor even provided some insight into how she and Alan came up with their son's name. According to Luddington, Lucas "was the only boys' name my husband and I ever really liked" and that it was at the top of their list for boys' names when she was pregnant with their first child.

Luddington and Alan announced that they were expecting their second child back in March. At the time, the actor posted a photo of herself at Disneyland with Cinderella to bring a little magic to her announcement. "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness," she wrote at the time. "But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!"