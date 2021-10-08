‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hints at New Romance and Career Opportunities for Fan Favorite Sisters in Newest Episode

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is already setting up some major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial, and Thursday’s episode hinted at big things in store for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her sister-in-law Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). While Meredith contended with the possibility of staying in Minnesota to run Dr. Hamilton’s (Peter Gallagher) new lab, she is offered another Incredible deal: the potential new job includes an offer for Amelia as well for the two doctors to work on Parkinson’s research.

Not only that, but new romances for both women could lie in Minnesota. Meredith continued to spend time with Dr. Nick Marsh (new series regular Scott Speedman), and Amelia had Immediate sparks with Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster). At the end of the episode, a deal was made: they will set up a satellite lab in Seattle and commute between the two places. Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see this new career opportunity and a potential queer relationship in Amelia’s future.

“idk who this is because i haven’t watched the newest episode of greys yet but yes,” wrote one fan about Dr. Bartley. “I AM BEYOND HAPPY WITH TONIGHTS EPISODE!! THE COMPROMISE BETWEEN MER AND HAMILTON IS AMAZING! BEST EPISODE IN A WHILE,” wrote another thrilled viewer.

“I see the vision,” tweeted another fan about Amelia and Kai’s connection.

“Ariana Grande was right god is definitely a woman and her name is Amelia Shepherd,” wrote another adoring fan.

Grey’s Anatomy fans also flooded Speedman’s latest Instagram post welcoming him back to the show. “I love having you back in grays and I hope Nick gets his chance with Meredith,” wrote one follower. “Welcome to Grey’s Anatomy! You literally did 2 episodes so far and your character already conquered my heart to the fullest!!!” wrote another. “Welcome back to Grey’s and Congrats to directly being a series regular,” chimed in another fan.

With all these major changes for Meredith and Amelia on the horizon, could Grey’s Anatomy be reaching its end? Ahead of the Emmys, Pompeo spoke to Entertainment Tonight and addressed the potential end to the medical drama juggernaut. “They’re not far off,” said, addressing the fan speculation that the series could be ending soon. “I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.”

Still, Pompeo explained that “creatively, as long as there’s something to do,” she’s happy to keep Grey’s going. “Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” she explained. When asked if there could possibly be a season 19 after the upcoming 18th, Pompeo exclaimed “Oh please! Oh my goodness, can we pray together?”