'Ghosts' Stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar Weigh in on Dream Guest Appearance From Mark Hamill (Exclusive)

Earlier this spring, Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased to PopCulture that there were "active" talks taking place for a possible appearance by Mark Hamill for Season 2. After all, Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, is the show's number one fan! He's so beloved among the Ghosts fandom that CBS even honored his wishes to re-air "Attic Girl" earlier this month. But what does this all mean? Will the multitalented actor check into the Woodstone B&B? The single-camera comedy's star Rose McIver, who plays Samantha Arondekar, tells PopCulture.com it's all about when it happens.

"Look, from your lips to God's ears, we want Mark Hamill on our show," McIver told PopCulture. "We are constantly amazed by his grace — in social media, the way he responds to everybody, the way he takes the time to kind of value and be a fan himself, he has an understanding and a value of fans and what they mean and what they can create. We are very moved that he has kind of chosen our show to be so supportive of and if he would ever come to stay at Woodstone Mansion, we'd be honored."

McIver's co-star and on-screen husband Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays Jay Arondekar, praised all the fans for their love and support of the show, admitting the reception from everyone around the world has been "really refreshing" to see and feel. "I think we had high hopes, and now with this 8:30 slot behind Young Sheldon and with So Help Me Todd coming after us with my Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin leading that, I think we've got a really great night of comedy on television for families to come and watch together. It's just a nice place. It's a nice place I think for families to come that doesn't really exist on television right now."

McIver echoes his sentiments, stating it's all "surreal," especially with all the programming coming out. But don't quote her on it. "I think there's over a thousand TV shows airing currently. I think that's what I heard. Seems insane. Or out this year maybe. I may have made up this statistic, but no one's going to fact-check me right now, so I'm sticking to it! Over a thousand current airing TV shows and ours has managed to capture some amazing fan base that has been so supportive. We're still just pinching ourselves really and hanging on for the ride."

Adding how all of it is "driven by the fans," Ambudkar says Ghosts is a gift that's driving both the actors' passions and the show's success. "We came out of nowhere, not really a lot of critical this and that or awards buzz or anything. We're here because people love watching the show. It's 100% why I started acting is to just bring smiles, put smiles on people's faces, and bring a little joy. So I'm glad it's working."

Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The single-camera comedy stars McIver, Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.