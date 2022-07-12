'Ghosts' Fans Respond Most Spiritedly After Emmys Snub CBS Sitcom
The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, and the CBS freshman sitcom Ghosts was nowhere to be seen. Ghosts premiered in October of 2021 and became the breakout comedy of the year for the network. Fans were devastated when they saw that it hadn't been nominated for a single Emmy.
Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay Arondekar, a young couple who inherit an old house in the countryside from a distant relative. At the same time, Sam suffers a near-death accident that leaves her with the mysterious ability to see ghosts. Together they move from New York City to their new country home only to find that they need to cohabitate with an eclectic cast of spirits played by Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza and Devan Chandler.
Ghosts was a critical and commercial success in its first season, and it was quickly renewed for another round. That makes it all the more surprising to fans that it wasn't nominated for an Emmy in a single category. This, along with several other snubs this season, has some fans questioning the legitimacy of The Emmys themselves.
Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in September. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans felt about the Emmys snub.
Think about it this way, Ghosties: https://t.co/LyAHSIh04B pic.twitter.com/77NTF359Bu— assimilationist rodent wembley (@definitefraggle) July 12, 2022
“Don’t you know that to throw a truly exclusive party, one needs a prominent snub?”
Ghosties, we are the Leo! #ghostscbs pic.twitter.com/tgaXcxEuer— Robin Davis (@blogginrobin) July 12, 2022
Perhaps one of the main reasons Ghosts' Emmy snub went viral on Tuesday is because the show delivered the perfect response in its first season.
I'm very happy for #AbbottElementary, but I'm also disappointed that #GhostsCBS was snubbed. Come on, no love for @richietown as Pete. He DESERVED better. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5EQlbJ7BTj— Tarrell Eugene Bellinger (@olderbrother21) July 12, 2022
Fans took time to celebrate other shows they enjoyed for their nomination, even if one of their favorites was left out.
Just have to say, not a fan of the Emmy voters ghosting @GhostsCBS! Hands down one of the season's biggest snubs of this Emmy cycle. #Emmys #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/12SW7cpREY— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) July 12, 2022
The show's title lends itself to plenty of wordplay jokes about being ignored.
No #ThisIsUs or #GhostsCBS in show, writing, directing or any acting categories makes no sense whatsoever. #Emmys #EmmyNoms
Seriously, no love for The Train episode?! REALLY?!?!— Fran (@narf83) July 12, 2022
There is so much wrong with the #EmmyNominations— SeriouslyOMGWTF (@SeriouslyOMGWTF) July 12, 2022
No @SamuelLJackson #GhostsCBS #ThisIsUs #Blackish #JenniferAniston #CobraKai #Conan and #FreshPrince
But at least #AbbottElementary and #ZoeysChristmas got nominated
Plenty of TV fans were angry about more than one snub this season. Besides Ghosts, some of the prominent ones included This Is Us and Midnight Mass.
The #Emmys2022 must be testing the effectiveness of Thor’s curse.
Because the television academy snubbing television’s #1 new hit comedy? That would be ridiculous. #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/4aBVWZ4a1V— Alicia Gilstorf🔜SDCC (@AliciaGilstorf) July 12, 2022
The show's unique esoteric subject matter made it easy for fans to place curses and hexes on the Emmys for leaving it out.
So happy for all the amazing performers nominated for #emmys this year. Disappointed that #ghostscbs didn’t get recognized. It’s such a fun show with so many talented performers! There is plenty of time for our talented ghosts to get their props! Keep your heads up #ghosties! pic.twitter.com/XEaVFAziGT— Robin Davis (@blogginrobin) July 12, 2022
Since Ghosts has been renewed for another season, many fans took the "glass-half-full" perspective that it could get the recognition it deserves next year.
I can’t believe #GhostsCBS was shutout of the Emmys. Ridiculous! @GhostsCBS is the funniest sitcom on television. Ted Lasso is extremely overrated.— William Morgan (TiredTrekker) (@WilliamFMorgan) July 12, 2022
Finally, fans couldn't help but lash out at the other comedies that did get recognized in these nominations.