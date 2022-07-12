'Ghosts' Fans Respond Most Spiritedly After Emmys Snub CBS Sitcom

By Michael Hein

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, and the CBS freshman sitcom Ghosts was nowhere to be seen. Ghosts premiered in October of 2021 and became the breakout comedy of the year for the network. Fans were devastated when they saw that it hadn't been nominated for a single Emmy.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay Arondekar, a young couple who inherit an old house in the countryside from a distant relative. At the same time, Sam suffers a near-death accident that leaves her with the mysterious ability to see ghosts. Together they move from New York City to their new country home only to find that they need to cohabitate with an eclectic cast of spirits played by Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza and Devan Chandler.

Ghosts was a critical and commercial success in its first season, and it was quickly renewed for another round. That makes it all the more surprising to fans that it wasn't nominated for an Emmy in a single category. This, along with several other snubs this season, has some fans questioning the legitimacy of The Emmys themselves.

Ghosts is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in September. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans felt about the Emmys snub.

'Prominent Snub'

Perhaps one of the main reasons Ghosts' Emmy snub went viral on Tuesday is because the show delivered the perfect response in its first season.

Competition

Fans took time to celebrate other shows they enjoyed for their nomination, even if one of their favorites was left out.

'Ghosted'

The show's title lends itself to plenty of wordplay jokes about being ignored.

Other Snubs

Plenty of TV fans were angry about more than one snub this season. Besides Ghosts, some of the prominent ones included This Is Us and Midnight Mass.

Curse

The show's unique esoteric subject matter made it easy for fans to place curses and hexes on the Emmys for leaving it out.

More Time

Since Ghosts has been renewed for another season, many fans took the "glass-half-full" perspective that it could get the recognition it deserves next year.

Overrated

Finally, fans couldn't help but lash out at the other comedies that did get recognized in these nominations.

